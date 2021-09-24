Luvu Brands to Announce Fiscal 2021 Q4 and Full Year Financial Results

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU) will release results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.Management will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EDT …

Management will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. CDT; 8:00 a.m. PDT) on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 to review the results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. To listen and participate in the call, please register on this weblink https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2527/43038. After the formal presentation, there will be a Q&A session. Shareholders and other interested parties may ask questions through either the weblink or by calling 888-506-0062 (international 973-528-0011), entry code 751094. The replay of the call will remain available on the Company's investor relations website, www.luvubrands.com, until November 19, 2021.