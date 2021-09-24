checkAd

New to The Street Broadcasting U.S. and International on Bloomberg Television Sat Sept 25th 6pm EDT Featuring GlobeX Data and PetVivo Holdings

Autor: Accesswire
24.09.2021, 21:20  |  37   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / New to The Street to air special U.S. and International broadcast featuring GlobeX Data with CEO Alain Ghiai (OTCQB:SWISF), PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) with CEO John Lai and blockchain company Sportemon …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / New to The Street to air special U.S. and International broadcast featuring GlobeX Data with CEO Alain Ghiai (OTCQB:SWISF), PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) with CEO John Lai and blockchain company Sportemon $SGO commencing Saturday Sept 25th 6pm EDT.

The Television broadcast rollout to over 227 M homes is as follows;

- US 6p ET
- Lat Am 6p ET
- MENA (Middle East and North Africa) 02:00 Dubai time (GST)
- Asia Pacific 06:00 Hong Kong Time (HKT)
- Australia 08:00 Sydney Time (AEST)

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://www.globexdata.com. Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws - https://sekur.com;Twitter: @globexdata.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV):

PetVivo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets, or pet therapeutics. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human bio-materials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time efficient way. PetVivo's strategy is to in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals - https://petvivo.com/.

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX- "New to The Street" show is syndicated on Sundays at 10-11 AM ET, and broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 PM PT. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/

SOURCE: FMW Media Works Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665501/New-to-The-Street-Broadcasting-US-an ...

PetVivo Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New to The Street Broadcasting U.S. and International on Bloomberg Television Sat Sept 25th 6pm EDT Featuring GlobeX Data and PetVivo Holdings NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / New to The Street to air special U.S. and International broadcast featuring GlobeX Data with CEO Alain Ghiai (OTCQB:SWISF), PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) with CEO John Lai and blockchain company Sportemon …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Responds to AB Value’s Misleading Claims and Baseless Litigation
HIRE Technologies Named One of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail
Naked Brand Group Provides Update to Chairman's Address From 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
State Fair of Texas Indoor Spaces Will Be Protected with ActivePure
American Battery Metals Corporation Executes Agreement to Secure Over 6,000 Acres of Nevada-Based ...
HHG Capital Corporation Announces Closing of $57.5 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market
GGX Gold Corp Retains 360 Aviation for IR Services
Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. Files a Prospectus Supplement to the "Shelf" Registration ...
Canagold Announces Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement for up to C$5.0 Million
Titel
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Azarga Metals Management Change
Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa
Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...