Intel Breaks Ground on Two New Leading-Edge Chip Factories in Arizona

What’s New: Intel today broke ground on two new leading-edge chip factories at the company’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Arizona. In a groundbreaking ceremony attended by senior government officials and community leaders, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger celebrated the start of construction on the largest private investment in state history and reiterated the company’s commitment to investing in U.S. semiconductor leadership.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger signals to the crowd from earth-moving equipment in Chandler, Arizona, on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the largest private-sector investment in Arizona's history. The construction of two new computer chip factories is a $20 billion project that will bolster U.S. semiconductor leadership and help bring geographical balance to the global supply chain. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

“Today’s celebration marks an important milestone as we work to boost capacity and meet the incredible demand for semiconductors: the foundational technology for the digitization of everything. We are ushering in a new era of innovation – for Intel, for Arizona and for the world. This $20 billion expansion will bring our total investment in Arizona to more than $50 billion since opening the site over 40 years ago. As the only U.S.-based leading-edge chipmaker, we are committed to building on this long-term investment and helping the United States regain semiconductor leadership.”
 –Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO

Why It’s Important: Advanced domestic chipmaking capacity and capabilities are critical for the sake of both economic and national security. The United States has lost ground in semiconductor manufacturing and is at risk of falling farther behind. With its new IDM 2.0 strategy, Intel is doing its part to help rebuild U.S. leadership and bring more balance to the global supply chain. Intel is the only semiconductor manufacturer with leading-edge process and packaging research capabilities in the United States, and the company is investing in domestic capacity to support the surging worldwide demand for chips across multiple segments, from PCs to automobiles to the data center and more.

