checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 21:32  |  18   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INNV) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 21, 2021, after the market closed, InnovAge revealed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) had “determined to freeze new enrollments at [the Company’s] Sacramento center based on deficiencies detected in [a recent] audit.” The Company stated that these “deficiencies relate to failures to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists, among others.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.90, or nearly 25%, to close at $8.75 per share on September 22, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased InnovAge securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

InnovAge Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) on Behalf of Investors Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INNV) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws. On …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Celanese Updates Acetyl Chain Regional Dynamics
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of InnovAge Holding ...
Stellantis and TotalEnergies Welcome Mercedes-Benz as a New Partner of Automotive Cells Company ...
RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Pricing of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029 by Roller Bearing ...
Elastic Announces General Availability of APM Correlations and Google Cloud Dataflow Integration in ...
Elastic Announces New Threat Prevention Capabilities for Windows, macOS and Linux, and Host ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ATI ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon QuickSight Q
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:30 UhrScott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15:03 UhrINVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against InnovAge Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01:19 UhrINVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against InnovAge Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten