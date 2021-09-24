checkAd

PG&E Disputes Shasta County Criminal Charges Related to 2020 Zogg Fire

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 21:34  |  29   |   |   

PG&E Corporation shared the following statement from CEO Patti Poppe today regarding criminal charges filed by the Shasta County District Attorney’s office related to the September 2020 Zogg Fire.

“We are all devastated by the effects of wildfire here in California. My heart aches. I have seen firsthand how devastating it is and have spoken with many of those most harmed. These communities are the hometowns where my coworkers live and work, too. While I am new to this environment, I hope my heart never becomes hardened to the devastation that catastrophic wildfire can cause.

I came to PG&E to make it right and make it safe, which is a commitment that my 40,000 coworkers and contract partners all share. We’ve already resolved many victim claims arising from the Zogg Fire, along with the claims by the counties of Shasta and Tehama. And we are working hard to resolve the remaining claims.

We’ve accepted CAL FIRE’s determination, reached earlier this year, that a tree contacted our electric line and started the Zogg Fire. We accept that conclusion. But we did not commit a crime.

Today's climate and unprecedented drought have forever changed the relationship between trees and power lines. And please know we’re not sitting idly by. We have established a new standard for our lines and the vegetation near them because it poses such a real risk to our communities.

For example, on the Zogg Fire, the tree that started the fire is one of over 8 million trees within striking distance to our lines. Here are a few other facts.

Between October 2018 and last year’s Zogg Fire:

  • Two trained arborists walked this line and independent of one another determined the tree in question could stay.
  • We trimmed or removed over 5,000 trees on this very circuit alone.
  • This year we will remove 300,000 trees statewide.

This vital safety work is all done by real people who are trying every day to do the right thing. Trained, professional people - my PG&E coworkers and our extended contractor family. Arborists, specifically, are trained professionals and sometimes, just like doctors or architects, they can have professional differences. There will be debates about the facts around the tree that started the Zogg Fire. Professional debate in the service of doing what is right and continuously improving.

Seite 1 von 3
PG&E Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PG&E Disputes Shasta County Criminal Charges Related to 2020 Zogg Fire PG&E Corporation shared the following statement from CEO Patti Poppe today regarding criminal charges filed by the Shasta County District Attorney’s office related to the September 2020 Zogg Fire. “We are all devastated by the effects of wildfire …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Celanese Updates Acetyl Chain Regional Dynamics
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of InnovAge Holding ...
Stellantis and TotalEnergies Welcome Mercedes-Benz as a New Partner of Automotive Cells Company ...
RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Pricing of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029 by Roller Bearing ...
Elastic Announces General Availability of APM Correlations and Google Cloud Dataflow Integration in ...
Elastic Announces New Threat Prevention Capabilities for Windows, macOS and Linux, and Host ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ATI ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon QuickSight Q
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.09.21With Leading Clean Energy Portfolio, PG&E Recognizes National Clean Energy Week
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21What to Put into an Emergency Kit: PG&E Offers Lifesaving Tips this National Preparedness Month
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Digital Video Series Shows Customers Simple Ways to Make Homes More Fire Resistant
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Helping Customers Prepare: We Gave a Real Family 10 Minutes to Pack and Evacuate Ahead of a Simulated Emergency. Here’s What They Learned.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Preparing for College Includes Making Sure Students are Prepared for Emergencies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21State’s Grid Operator Asks Californians to Conserve Energy Today Due to High Energy Demand and Tight Supplies Across the West
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Helping Our Communities Stay Safe: PG&E and California Fire Foundation Announce Grantees for Wildfire Safety Funding
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21State’s Grid Operator Asks Californians to Conserve Energy Today Due to High Energy Demand and Tight Supplies Across the West
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Working Together With PG&E, Customers Are Finding New, Better Ways to Save Energy and Help Support Grid Reliability This Summer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Aiding Wildfire-Impacted Communities: PG&E Commits $1 Million to Wildfire Response and Recovery this Fire Season
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten