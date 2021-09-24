checkAd

Clearway Energy Operating LLC, a Subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc., Announces Pricing of Offering of $350 Million “Green Bond”

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy Operating LLC (“Clearway Operating”), a subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) (“Clearway Energy”), has priced its offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.750% senior notes due 2032 (the “New Notes”) at a price to the public of 100% of their face value. The New Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Clearway Operating and will be guaranteed by Clearway Energy LLC, Clearway Operating’s parent company, and by each of Clearway Operating’s wholly owned current and future subsidiaries that guarantees indebtedness under its credit agreement.

The New Notes will mature on January 15, 2032. The offering is expected to close on October 1, 2021, subject to customary conditions.

Clearway Operating intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering of the New Notes to finance or refinance, in part or in full, new and existing projects and assets meeting certain renewable energy generation eligibility criteria. Specifically, Clearway Operating intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with existing corporate liquidity, (i) to repurchase any and all of the $350 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and (ii) to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the repurchase of the 2026 Notes.

The New Notes and related guarantees are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or outside the United States to persons other than “U.S. persons” in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The New Notes and related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This notice is issued pursuant to Rule 135c of the Securities Act, and does not constitute an offer to sell any security, including the New Notes, nor a solicitation for an offer to purchase any security, including the New Notes or the 2026 Notes, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

