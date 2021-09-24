checkAd

HUMBL Welcomes Peter M. Schulte as a Director

San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) is proud to announce that Peter M. Schulte has joined the HUMBL Board of Directors as an independent director.

Mr. Schulte holds the position of Managing Partner and Co-founder of private equity firm CM Equity Partners. His past experience includes public and private debt and equity financing and M&A at Salomon Brothers Inc. and large systems marketing at IBM’s Data Processing Division.

Mr. Schulte has also established two successful publicly traded companies: ICF International and ATS Corporation. Mr. Schulte currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors at Black ICE Holdings, Citizant, Inc., and JANUS Research Group, Inc. among others.

Mr. Schulte is a graduate of Harvard College (AB) and also holds a Master’s degree in Public and Private Management (MPPM) from Yale University.

“I want to thank Peter for joining us on the path forward at HUMBL. We look forward to gaining significant experience and insights from him across our core product lines, corporate strategy, and mergers and acquisitions,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a blockchain firm focused on mobile payments, ticketing and NFTs.

CONTACT:

PR@HUMBLPay.com

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.





