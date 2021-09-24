checkAd

Goodfellow Inc. Announces Director Resignation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021, 22:00  |   |   |   

DELSON, Quebec, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announces that Mr. Normand Morin has informed the Board of Directors that he is resigning effective immediately.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Morin for his contribution throughout his tenure as director of the Company.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

From: Goodfellow Inc.
  Patrick Goodfellow
  President and CEO
  T: 450 635-6511
  F: 450 635-3730
  info@goodfellowinc.com




Disclaimer

