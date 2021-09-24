checkAd

CSB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend

Business Wire
24.09.2021, 22:00  |   |   |   

CSB Bancorp, Inc., (OTC Pink: CSBB) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.31 per share on its common stock, payable October 26, 2021, to shareholders of record as of October 5, 2021. The dividend represents a $0.01 increase in the quarterly cash dividend.

CSB Bancorp, Inc. is a $1.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Millersburg, Ohio. CSB provides a complete range of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Commercial and Savings Bank, with sixteen banking centers in Holmes, Stark, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties and Trust offices located in Millersburg, North Canton, and Wooster, Ohio. CSB is located on the web at http://www.csb1.com.




