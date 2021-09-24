PowerTap Provides Update on the Development of Its Gen3 Hydrogen Dispensing Units And Provides Clarification of Past Statements

As previously reported in the Company’s press release of July 8, 2021, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. completed the engineering design of the PowerTap Gen3 Unit. The Company has spent an aggregate of US$2.8 million to complete the blueprint design for the PowerTap Gen3 Unit.

With the completion of the engineering design of the PowerTap Gen3 Unit, the Company has commenced the next phase to prepare for the manufacturing of a prototype. The Company is currently in discussions with third-party manufacturers to build a prototype based on the completed blueprint design. Due to the nature of the technology and customization required to manufacture a prototype that will achieve the functionality of the designed PowerTap Gen3 Unit, the Company is evaluating various options before committing to a manufacturing agreement. The manufacture of a prototype is dependent on the timing and availability of various components, the availability of a manufacturer with the required expertise, and the availability of requisite funding. The initial cost per prototype unit to manufacture, deliver and install, including the site costs at the gas stations, is approximately US$6 million for a 1,250 kg unit.

Prior to the installation of any PowerTap Gen3 Unit, the Company must identify suitable sites for installation, complete a feasibility study, design the site for installation, and obtain applicable permits. At this time, given the long lead time on the granting of entitlements and construction permits from California municipalities for gas stations on which the Company will install its units, the Company anticipates that the commission and installation of the PowerTap Gen3 Units in California will commence in late 2022.

As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), the Company is taking this opportunity to clarify its disclosure with regard to the following matters:

On January 26, 2021, the Company announced that its California-based subsidiary had entered into a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) with Humboldt Petroleum, Inc., Peninsula Petroleum, LLC, and Colvin Oil I LLC (dba GP Energy) (collectively, the “Andretti Group”) to install the PowerTap Gen3 Units at select Andretti Group sites. The initial expectation was that the installation would commence in 2021. However, due to the recent completion of the blueprint design for the units and longer than expected zoning requirements (see above), the schedule for the commission and installation of the units at the Andretti Group sites will commence in late 2022. Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, the Company will initially install its PowerTap Gen3 Units at up to 10 of the Andretti Group properties in California. The Andretti Group was also granted a first right to have a fueling station developed within a ten-mile radius of each location owned by AG.