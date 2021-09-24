Hanwei Defers Annual Meeting of Shareholders

This decision was not taken lightly. Ultimately, the Company wishes to ensure that all required pandemic travel restrictions are observed, and our main objective is always to keep our employees and shareholders safe and well.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (TSX: HE) (“Hanwei” or the “Company”), today announced that after careful consideration, it has elected to defer the timing of its 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which is normally held in September. Hanwei is currently exploring alternative business strategies, and plans to hold the Annual General Meeting within the next 4 months.

About Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

Hanwei’s principal business operations are in the oil and gas industry as an equipment supplier to the industry (as a manufacturer of high pressure, fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) pipe products serving energy customers in the global energy market).

