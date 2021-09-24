TAAT Now Sold in Over 1,000 U.S. Stores, More Than 600,000 Packs Sold to Date in U.S.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that its nicotine-free and tobacco-free flagship product TAAT is now carried in more than 1,000 retail points of sale across the United States (to include Puerto Rico) approximately ten months after TAAT first launched in the United States in December 2020 in Ohio. Additionally, cumulative sales of TAAT in the United States now exceed 600,000 packs, amounting to a total of more than twelve million sticks each representing a better choice for smokers of legal age.



In its August 17, 2021 press release, the Company announced that it had added distribution for TAAT in seven new U.S. states in just two months, shortly after announcing in an August 6, 2021 press release that its store count nationwide had reached approximately 500 points of sale. Less than two months later, this figure has approximately doubled with a confirmed total of more than 1,000 TAAT retailers following the addition of an entire 147-store chain in Michigan (announced in the Company’s August 25, 2021 press release) as well as several retailers in the southern and western regions of the United States as shown in the map below. The interactive store locator map can be accessed on TryTAAT at the following link (must be 21+ to access): https://trytaat.com/pages/sca-store-locator

In addition to the continued expansion of the market presence of TAAT in the United States, the Company has been planning launch initiatives in multiple overseas markets to include the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia. This week, the first TAAT shipment to fulfill purchase orders from the Company’s exclusive distributor for the U.K. and Ireland was dispatched from the TAAT contract manufacturer’s facility and is expected to arrive by the end of the month. Furthermore, the launch of TAAT in Puerto Rico could prove advantageous based on its excise tax being the highest in the United States at USD $5.10 per pack1, which can make TAAT an attractively priced alternative for smokers aged 21+ as a non-tobacco product. By comparison, the highest tobacco excise tax rate in the mainland U.S. is the District of Columbia at USD $4.50 per pack, with the lowest rate being in Missouri at USD $0.17 per pack, and an overall average of USD $1.91 per pack1.