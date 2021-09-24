checkAd

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies to Present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021, 22:01  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: MRM), today announced that Andrew Barwicki, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference as follows:

Date: September 29, 2021

Time: 10:10am - 10:30am ET

Webcast Registration: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/healthcare/

The presentation will be webcast live and available for 7 days thereafter using the link provided above.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.
MEDIROM operates 315 relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku, being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business, and launched new healthcare programs using on-demand training app called "Lav", which is developed by the company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and is developing a smart tracker "MOTHER Tracker". MEDIROM plans to expand the scope of its business to include data analysis utilizing the data it has collected since formation of the company. For additional information visit https://medirom.co.jp/en

Safe Harbor Provision
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact
Andrew Barwicki
516-662-9461 / andrew.barwicki@medirom.co.jp





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies to Present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: MRM), today announced that Andrew Barwicki, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Uxin Reports Unaudited First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Sanofi: Availability of the Q3 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
Bavarian Nordic’s COVID-19 Funding Agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health Receives Final ...
Portfolio Update: Correction
PGS Awarded Contract Offshore Suriname
TC Energy adjusts timing of certain Cumulative First Preferred Shares Dividends
BW Offshore: Regulatory approval for Barossa FPSO equity joint venture partnership
Texas Capital Bancshares Appoints Anna M. Alvarado as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
Management's trading with SP Group shares
DRAWDOWN OF THE SECOND ADVANCE PURSUANT TO FINANCING ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VALOE CORPORATION AND ...
Titel
Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Corporate Update
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...