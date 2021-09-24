checkAd

Blade Air Mobility Appoints Reggie Love to Board of Directors Replacing David Zaslav

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 22:05  |  21   |   |   

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, “Blade” or the “Company”), a technology-powered global air mobility platform, today announced that Reggie Love has been appointed to the Board, replacing David Zaslav, the Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Inc., who is stepping down.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to David for his dedicated and instrumental service to the Company since its inception,” said Eric Affeldt, Chairman of the Board. “David is leaving his Board position in great hands, as Reggie brings with him excellent leadership qualities that will allow him to immediately contribute to the Company’s success.”

Love is a Senior Advisor at Apollo Global Management, a high-growth, global alternative asset manager, where he focuses on supporting and developing strategy for human capital, public engagement and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. He will serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance committee of the Board.

Prior to Apollo, Love served as a Partner at RON Transatlantic EG, an international financial holding company. From 2009 to 2011, Love served at the White House as personal aide to United States President Barack Obama.

Love, a graduate of Duke University and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, also serves on the boards of Cox Media Group and the National Summer Learning Association.

Zaslav, currently the Company’s largest outside individual shareholder, was the lead seed investor in Blade and an initial board member of Blade’s predecessor company, Blade Urban Air Mobility, Inc.

“David has had faith in Blade since day one. His passion for our business and active engagement with management has helped build the Company into what it is today,” said Rob Wiesenthal, Blade’s Chief Executive Officer.

“With the successful completion of Blade’s going public transaction this past spring, now is an ideal time for me to step down from the Board. It has been a fantastic seven-year journey working with Rob and the team as they have built Blade into a publicly-traded urban air mobility company from the ground up,” said Zaslav.

About Blade Urban Air Mobility

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft ("EVA" or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

Seite 1 von 3
Blade Air Mobility Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blade Air Mobility Appoints Reggie Love to Board of Directors Replacing David Zaslav The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, “Blade” or the “Company”), a technology-powered global air mobility platform, today announced that Reggie Love has been appointed to the Board, replacing David Zaslav, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Celanese Updates Acetyl Chain Regional Dynamics
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of InnovAge Holding ...
Stellantis and TotalEnergies Welcome Mercedes-Benz as a New Partner of Automotive Cells Company ...
RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Pricing of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029 by Roller Bearing ...
Elastic Announces General Availability of APM Correlations and Google Cloud Dataflow Integration in ...
Elastic Announces New Threat Prevention Capabilities for Windows, macOS and Linux, and Host ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ATI ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon QuickSight Q
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.09.21Blade Air Mobility Completes Acquisition of Trinity Air Medical, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Blade Air Mobility Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Trinity Air Medical, Creating a Nationwide, Multi-Modal Organ Transport Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Blade Air Mobility to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten