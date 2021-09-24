Blade Air Mobility Appoints Reggie Love to Board of Directors Replacing David Zaslav

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to David for his dedicated and instrumental service to the Company since its inception,” said Eric Affeldt, Chairman of the Board. “David is leaving his Board position in great hands, as Reggie brings with him excellent leadership qualities that will allow him to immediately contribute to the Company’s success.”

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, “Blade” or the “Company”), a technology-powered global air mobility platform, today announced that Reggie Love has been appointed to the Board, replacing David Zaslav, the Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Inc., who is stepping down.

Love is a Senior Advisor at Apollo Global Management, a high-growth, global alternative asset manager, where he focuses on supporting and developing strategy for human capital, public engagement and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. He will serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance committee of the Board.

Prior to Apollo, Love served as a Partner at RON Transatlantic EG, an international financial holding company. From 2009 to 2011, Love served at the White House as personal aide to United States President Barack Obama.

Love, a graduate of Duke University and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, also serves on the boards of Cox Media Group and the National Summer Learning Association.

Zaslav, currently the Company’s largest outside individual shareholder, was the lead seed investor in Blade and an initial board member of Blade’s predecessor company, Blade Urban Air Mobility, Inc.

“David has had faith in Blade since day one. His passion for our business and active engagement with management has helped build the Company into what it is today,” said Rob Wiesenthal, Blade’s Chief Executive Officer.

“With the successful completion of Blade’s going public transaction this past spring, now is an ideal time for me to step down from the Board. It has been a fantastic seven-year journey working with Rob and the team as they have built Blade into a publicly-traded urban air mobility company from the ground up,” said Zaslav.

About Blade Urban Air Mobility

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft ("EVA" or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.