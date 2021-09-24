checkAd

Sonoco-Alcore to Increase Paperboard Prices in the EMEA Region

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. announces today that due to the rapidly escalating cost of European energy it will raise prices by €50 (£50) / tonne on all recycled paperboard grades sold in the Company’s EMEA regions, effective for all shipments made on or after the 4th October 2021.

“The unpredicted increases in energy costs seen across all European regions have now reached unprecedented levels and are forecast to remain high throughout the forthcoming winter period. As far as possible, we have tried to mitigate these additional costs but now have no choice but to pass the increases onto the market. We will continue to monitor the situation on a month by month basis and will review in line with future energy price movements,” said Phil Woolley, Division Vice President – Paper Europe.

Sonoco Alcore S.a.r.l. is wholly owned by Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and operates 24 tube and core plants and five paperboard mills in Europe. 

Contact:

Roger Schrum
+843/339-6018
roger.schrum@sonoco.com




