checkAd

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividends

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 22:15  |   |   |   

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company’s Common Stock (par value $0.01 per share) for the third quarter of 2021. The Common Stock dividend is $1.59 per share and is payable October 15, 2021 to all Common Stockholders of Record as of October 4, 2021.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 288 apartment communities containing 85,749 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 16 communities were under development and two communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast Florida, Denver, Colorado, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California. More information may be found on the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com.

AvalonBay Communities Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividends AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company’s Common Stock (par value $0.01 per share) for the third quarter of 2021. The Common Stock dividend is $1.59 per share and is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Celanese Updates Acetyl Chain Regional Dynamics
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of InnovAge Holding ...
Stellantis and TotalEnergies Welcome Mercedes-Benz as a New Partner of Automotive Cells Company ...
RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Pricing of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029 by Roller Bearing ...
Elastic Announces General Availability of APM Correlations and Google Cloud Dataflow Integration in ...
Elastic Announces New Threat Prevention Capabilities for Windows, macOS and Linux, and Host ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ATI ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon QuickSight Q
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Provides Third Quarter 2021 Operating and Acquisition Activity Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21AvalonBay Communities Announces Completion of Its First Green Bond Offering and Redemption of Outstanding 2022 Unsecured Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten