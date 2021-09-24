checkAd

Pricing of EnerVest Block Trade of 7,500,000 Shares of Class A Common Stock of Magnolia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 22:18  |  15   |   |   

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) (“Magnolia” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten block trade of 7,500,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (the “Class A Common Stock”) by certain affiliates of EnerVest, Ltd. (the “Selling Stockholders”) resulting in total gross proceeds to the Selling Stockholders of $122.85 million (the “Offering”). The Offering is expected to close on or about September 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company will not sell any shares of its Class A Common Stock in the Offering or receive any proceeds from the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has agreed to purchase from the Selling Stockholders 3,000,000 shares of the Company’s Class B common stock at a price per share equal to the price per share at which the underwriter purchases shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock in the Offering (the “Class B Common Stock Purchase”). The Offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the Class B Common Stock Purchase, but the Class B Common Stock Purchase is conditioned upon the completion of the Offering.

Following the closing of the Offering and Class B Common Stock Purchase, the Selling Stockholders will own 20,112,444 Class A and 52,915,438 Class B shares of the Company, or approximately 31.5% of the total outstanding shares of the Company.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective August 30, 2018. The Offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the underwriter will arrange to send you the preliminary prospectus supplement and related base prospectus if you request them by contacting:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Attention: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717
Email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com
Phone at 1-866-803-9204

About Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation

Magnolia (MGY) is a publicly traded oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow. For more information, visit www.magnoliaoilgas.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pricing of EnerVest Block Trade of 7,500,000 Shares of Class A Common Stock of Magnolia Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) (“Magnolia” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten block trade of 7,500,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (the “Class A Common Stock”) by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Celanese Updates Acetyl Chain Regional Dynamics
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of InnovAge Holding ...
Stellantis and TotalEnergies Welcome Mercedes-Benz as a New Partner of Automotive Cells Company ...
RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Pricing of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029 by Roller Bearing ...
Elastic Announces General Availability of APM Correlations and Google Cloud Dataflow Integration in ...
Elastic Announces New Threat Prevention Capabilities for Windows, macOS and Linux, and Host ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ATI ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon QuickSight Q
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...