Pricing of EnerVest Block Trade of 7,500,000 Shares of Class A Common Stock of Magnolia

In connection with the Offering, the Company has agreed to purchase from the Selling Stockholders 3,000,000 shares of the Company’s Class B common stock at a price per share equal to the price per share at which the underwriter purchases shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock in the Offering (the “Class B Common Stock Purchase”). The Offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the Class B Common Stock Purchase, but the Class B Common Stock Purchase is conditioned upon the completion of the Offering.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) (“Magnolia” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten block trade of 7,500,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (the “Class A Common Stock”) by certain affiliates of EnerVest, Ltd. (the “Selling Stockholders”) resulting in total gross proceeds to the Selling Stockholders of $122.85 million (the “Offering”). The Offering is expected to close on or about September 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company will not sell any shares of its Class A Common Stock in the Offering or receive any proceeds from the Offering.

Following the closing of the Offering and Class B Common Stock Purchase, the Selling Stockholders will own 20,112,444 Class A and 52,915,438 Class B shares of the Company, or approximately 31.5% of the total outstanding shares of the Company.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective August 30, 2018. The Offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the underwriter will arrange to send you the preliminary prospectus supplement and related base prospectus if you request them by contacting:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

Attention: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717

Email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com

Phone at 1-866-803-9204

About Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation

Magnolia (MGY) is a publicly traded oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow. For more information, visit www.magnoliaoilgas.com.