Manish Z. Kshatriya appointed CFO; Company Provides Corporate Updates and Invites Investors to Long Beach, California Site Tour

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Manish Z. Kshatriya as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kshatriya succeeds David Hackett, who has resigned his role to pursue other opportunities. The Company thanks Mr. Hackett for his service and wishes him success. Tinley’s is also pleased to provide corporate updates and invites investors for a tour of its bottling facility in Long Beach, California.

Mr. Kshatriya is currently the Managing Director of a Toronto based Business Advisory firm providing executive management, governance and compliance oversight, and capital markets advisory services to small and mid-market private and publicly listed companies. He has over 20 years of progressive experience in corporate finance, accounting, taxation and auditing obtained in public accounting practice and industry.

Mr. Kshatriya’s extensive capital markets experience includes: the formation and development of mineral resource exploration companies from inception to initial public offerings; the formation and offerings of flow-through limited partnerships; raising capital; mergers and acquisition activity; serving on public company boards; and, proxy contests.

Most recently, and prior to his role as Managing Director, Mr. Kshatriya served as Director, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of a United States based mineral resources company that was listed both in the US and in Canada. Prior to that role, Mr. Kshatriya worked for a Toronto based, Canadian listed mining merchant bank where he served as Chief Financial Officer. As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Kshatriya was responsible for the management and oversight of all financial matters for the parent company, its subsidiaries, and its flow-through limited Partnerships and mutual fund investment products. Mr. Kshatriya has also served as Chief Financial Officer or senior financial executive for various other private and publicly listed companies in the mineral resource sector.

Mr. Kshatriya earned his Bachelor of Commerce degree, with Honours in Accounting and Finance, from York University in Toronto, CA. He is a graduate of the director’s education program at the Institute of Corporate Directors at the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto and is an institute certified director (ICD.D). He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Chartered Accountant) and a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. He is also a Certified Public Accountant in the United States and a graduate from the Colorado State Board of Accountancy.

