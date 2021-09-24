checkAd

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Guidance for October 2021 Dividend Rate Per Common Share

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021, 22:15  |   |   |   

VERO BEACH, Florida, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) today announced guidance on the October 2021 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock, which maintains the current monthly dividend rate of $0.10 per Common share.

October 2021 Common Stock Dividend Information

Month   Dividend   Holder of Record Date   Payment Date
October 2021   $0.10   October 15, 2021   October 28, 2021

Certain Tax Matters

ARMOUR has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for U.S. Federal income tax purposes. In order to maintain this tax status, ARMOUR is required to timely distribute substantially all of its ordinary REIT taxable income. Dividends paid in excess of current tax earnings and profits for the year will generally not be taxable to common stockholders. Actual dividends are determined at the discretion of the Company’s board of directors, which may consider additional factors including the Company’s results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and capital requirements as well as current market conditions, expected opportunities and other relevant factors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.

ARMOUR invests exclusively in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Safe Harbor

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. The Company disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the SEC’s internet site at www.sec.gov, or the Company website at www.armourreit.com, or by directing requests to: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc., 3001 Ocean Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963, Attention: Investor Relations.

Investor Contact:        

James R. Mountain
Chief Financial Officer
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
(772) 617-4340





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Guidance for October 2021 Dividend Rate Per Common Share VERO BEACH, Florida, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) today announced guidance on the October 2021 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock, which maintains the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Uxin Reports Unaudited First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Sanofi: Availability of the Q3 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
Bavarian Nordic’s COVID-19 Funding Agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health Receives Final ...
Portfolio Update: Correction
PGS Awarded Contract Offshore Suriname
TC Energy adjusts timing of certain Cumulative First Preferred Shares Dividends
BW Offshore: Regulatory approval for Barossa FPSO equity joint venture partnership
Texas Capital Bancshares Appoints Anna M. Alvarado as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
Management's trading with SP Group shares
DRAWDOWN OF THE SECOND ADVANCE PURSUANT TO FINANCING ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VALOE CORPORATION AND ...
Titel
Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Corporate Update
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...