Mydecine Innovations Group Receives Shareholder and Court Approval for Spin-Out of Cannabis Subsidiaries

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the previously announced spin-out transaction, to be implemented through a statutory plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) between Mydecine and ALT House Cannabis Inc. (“Spinco”) has received the requisite shareholder approval at Mydecine’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders held September 20, 2021 (the “Meeting”). Mydecine shareholders have voted 99.939% in favour of approving the Arrangement at the Meeting, and the Company received final approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia on September 24, 2021.

Completion of the Arrangement and the spin-out transaction remains subject to certain conditions, including final acceptance by the Aequitas Neo Exchange. If the approval of the Aequitas Neo Exchange is received and all other conditions precedent to the Arrangement are satisfied or waived, Mydecine expects to complete the Arrangement on or about October 1, 2021.