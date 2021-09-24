checkAd

GlobeX Data CEO Interview to Be Featured on U.S. and International Bloomberg Television in US, Lat Am, MENA, Asia Pacific, Australia Sat Sept 25th 6:00pm EDT

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, …

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as part of its US national rollout of its Sekur privacy and security communications platform, the Company's CEO, Alain Ghiai will be featured in an interview on the U.S. and International Bloomberg Television network in US, Latin America, MENA (Middle East and North Africa), Asia Pacific and Australia on the New to the Street segment on Saturday September 25 2021 at 6:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.

The Bloomberg Television broadcast rollout to over 227 M homes is as follows:

  • US 6:00 PM EDT
  • Latin America 6:00 PM EDT
  • MENA (Middle East and North Africa) 02:00 Dubai time (GST)
  • Asia Pacific 06:00 Hong Kong Time (HKT)
  • Australia 08:00 Sydney Time (AEST)

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are very happy to be featured on the New to the Street special Bloomberg US and International edition and being interviewed by Jane King, introducing GlobeX Data and its privacy and security communications solutions. It is a real privilege to be featured in a lengthy 15 minutes interview, in the entire Bloomberg network Internationally and in the US, covering over 50 countries, over 227 million homes and all the Bloomberg Terminals. As we are not connected, and never have been connected, to AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud platforms, commonly referred to as "Big Tech", we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications through secure messaging, secure voice record transfer and secure email and secure video conferencing, through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland. We have seen a surge in demand and inquiries for our secure and private communications solutions and we are seeing daily signups for Sekur coming from US consumers and businesses. The US market represents the largest consumer and business market in the world for us and we are happy to finally offer true privacy in email and messaging communications, and no data mining to everyone in the US."

