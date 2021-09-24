GlobeX Data CEO Interview to Be Featured on U.S. and International Bloomberg Television in US, Lat Am, MENA, Asia Pacific, Australia Sat Sept 25th 6:00pm EDT

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, …

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as part of its US national rollout of its Sekur privacy and security communications platform, the Company's CEO, Alain Ghiai will be featured in an interview on the U.S. and International Bloomberg Television network in US, Latin America, MENA (Middle East and North Africa), Asia Pacific and Australia on the New to the Street segment on Saturday September 25 2021 at 6:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. The Bloomberg Television broadcast rollout to over 227 M homes is as follows: