Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
The Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: EAD), the Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE American: ERC), and the Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE American: ERH) have each announced a distribution.
Ticker
Fund name
Distribution
per share
Frequency
Change from
prior
distribution
EAD
Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
$0.05982
Monthly
+$0.00033
ERC
Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund
$0.09582
Monthly
+$0.00029
ERH
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund
$0.07368
Monthly
+$0.00054
The following dates apply to today’s distribution declaration for each fund:
Declaration date
September 24, 2021
Ex-dividend date
October 12, 2021
Record date
October 13, 2021
Payable date
November 1, 2021
These funds make distributions in accordance with a managed distribution plan that provides for the declaration of monthly distributions to common shareholders of the fund at an annual minimum fixed rate of 8% for the Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund, 9% for the Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund, and 7% for the Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund based on the fund’s average monthly net asset value (NAV) per share over the prior 12 months. Under the managed distribution plan, distributions are sourced from income and also may be sourced from paid-in capital and/or capital gains. The fund’s distributions in any period may be more or less than the net return earned by the fund on its investments and therefore should not be used as a measure of performance or confused with yield or income. Distributions in excess of fund returns will cause the fund’s NAV to decline. Investors should not draw any conclusions about the fund’s investment performance from the amount of its distribution or from the terms of its managed distribution plan.
