Fitch Affirms Iceland at ‘A’; Outlook Negative

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Iceland’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A’ with a Negative Outlook.



The 'A' rating is driven by Iceland’s very high income per capita, very strong governance, human development and doing business indicators that are more consistent with those of ‘AAA’ and ‘AA’ rated countries. The rating is constrained by the small size of the economy and limited export diversification that result in vulnerability to external shocks and capital account risks.

The Negative Outlook reflects the uncertainty around the path of the public finances following the Covid-19 shock, which has left the public debt ratio substantially higher than pre-pandemic, and at risk of rising further over the medium-term. Although there is uncertainty around fiscal policy settings post-elections, Fitch thinks that broad political support for rebuilding fiscal buffers and strong record of public debt reduction of 70pp of GDP in 2011-18 supports fiscal-policy credibility over the long-run.