FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Three Property Portfolio from Washington Prime Group for $5.1 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Buffalo Wild Wings property, a Wells Fargo property, and a Texas Roadhouse property for $5.1 million from Washington Prime Group. The properties are located in strong retail corridors in Florida and Pennsylvania and are corporate-operated under triple net leases with a weighted average of five years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

Wertpapier


