FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Three Property Portfolio from Washington Prime Group for $5.1 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Buffalo Wild Wings property, a Wells Fargo property, and a Texas Roadhouse property for $5.1 million from Washington Prime Group. The properties are located in strong retail corridors in Florida and Pennsylvania and are corporate-operated under triple net leases with a weighted average of five years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

