Field Trip Health Announces Voting Results From the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP; FTRP.WT; Nasdaq: FTRP) ("Field Trip"), today announced the voting results from its Annual General and
Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, September 24, 2021. A total of 59.09% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation were represented either in person or
by proxy at the meeting.
On a vote by ballot, the following nine nominees proposed by the Corporation were elected as Directors of Field Trip to serve until the Corporation's next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with shares represented at the meeting voting in favor of individual nominees as follows:
|Director
|For
|%
|Withheld
|%
|Ronan Levy
|27,156,745
|90.48
|%
|2,856,939
|9.52
|%
|Joseph del Moral
|27,157,304
|90.48
|%
|2,856,380
|9.52
|%
|Hannan Fleiman
|27,155,784
|90.48
|%
|2,857,900
|9.52
|%
|Dieter Weinand
|29,926,888
|99.71
|%
|86,796
|0.29
|%
|Helen M. Boudreau
|29,928,157
|99.72
|%
|85,527
|0.28
|%
|Ellen Lubman
|30,003,215
|99.97
|%
|10,469
|0.03
|%
|Barry Fishman
|30,002,934
|99.96
|%
|10,750
|0.04
|%
In addition to the election of all nominees listed as directors in the management information circular, dated August 26, 2021, Field Trip’s shareholders approved all other resolutions placed before the meeting. These included appointing Ernst & Young as auditors for the Corporation for the ensuing year and approval of the Corporation’s Amended and Restated Equity Compensation Plan.
