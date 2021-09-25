checkAd

Field Trip Health Announces Voting Results From the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP; FTRP.WT; Nasdaq: FTRP) ("Field Trip"), today announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, September 24, 2021. A total of 59.09% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation were represented either in person or by proxy at the meeting.

On a vote by ballot, the following nine nominees proposed by the Corporation were elected as Directors of Field Trip to serve until the Corporation's next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with shares represented at the meeting voting in favor of individual nominees as follows:

Director For % Withheld %
Ronan Levy 27,156,745 90.48 % 2,856,939 9.52 %
Joseph del Moral 27,157,304 90.48 % 2,856,380 9.52 %
Hannan Fleiman 27,155,784 90.48 % 2,857,900 9.52 %
Dieter Weinand 29,926,888 99.71 % 86,796 0.29 %
Helen M. Boudreau 29,928,157 99.72 % 85,527 0.28 %
Ellen Lubman 30,003,215 99.97 % 10,469 0.03 %
Barry Fishman 30,002,934 99.96 % 10,750 0.04 %

In addition to the election of all nominees listed as directors in the management information circular, dated August 26, 2021, Field Trip’s shareholders approved all other resolutions placed before the meeting. These included appointing Ernst & Young as auditors for the Corporation for the ensuing year and approval of the Corporation’s Amended and Restated Equity Compensation Plan.

