Field Trip Health Announces Voting Results From the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP; FTRP.WT; Nasdaq: FTRP) ("Field Trip"), today announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, September 24, 2021. A total of 59.09% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation were represented either in person or by proxy at the meeting.



On a vote by ballot, the following nine nominees proposed by the Corporation were elected as Directors of Field Trip to serve until the Corporation's next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with shares represented at the meeting voting in favor of individual nominees as follows: