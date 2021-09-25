Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Approaching Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.

Federman & Sherwood reminds investors of the approaching deadline of October 18, 2021, in the class action lawsuit against Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is December 21, 2020, through August 17, 2021.

