Erin Ventures Completes Private Placement

Autor: Accesswire
25.09.2021   

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Erin Ventures Inc. ("Erin") (TSXV:EV) is pleased to announce that it has completed its non-brokered private placement offering initially announced on September 17, 2021 for gross proceeds of $544,744.75 (the "Offering").

Pursuant to the terms of the private placement, Erin issued 7,263,263 units ("Units") at a price of $0.075 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for two (2) years at a price of $0.10.

The Warrants also have an acceleration clause whereby if the Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") at a price equal or greater than the designated trigger price of $0.15 for more than ten (10) consecutive trading days, Erin shall have the right to give written notice to the holder requiring the holder to exercise the Warrant, in whole or in part, within a period of thirty (30) days from the date of receipt of notice from Erin.

The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and applicable securities legislation.

The net proceeds from this financing will be used to fund further development of its Piskanja boron project in Serbia, and for general working capital purposes.

This offering will be carried on a private placement basis pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSXV. Two arm's length finders are to be paid finders' fees for an aggregate amount equal to $27,600.00 in accordance with the rules of the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

Wertpapier


