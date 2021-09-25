Huntsman Exercises Baxter Spring Option

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Huntsman Exploration Inc. (TSXV:HMAN)(OTC PINK:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "Huntsman") announces that further to its news releases of August 28, 2020 and November 12, 2020, it has exercised its option …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Huntsman Exploration Inc. (TSXV:HMAN)(OTC PINK:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "Huntsman") announces that further to its news releases of August 28, 2020 and November 12, 2020, it has exercised its option to earn 100% of the Baxter Spring property, Nevada. The Company also advises that the payment of US$250,000 due on December 1, 2021 under the Baxter Spring agreement, is now due to be paid on or before May 31, 2022. Further updates regarding exploration programs on the Company's properties will be made available in due course.