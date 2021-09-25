Nexus REIT Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program
TORONTO and MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NXR.UN) (“Nexus” or the “REIT”) announced today that it has established a $50 million at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”).
The ATM Program allows the REIT to issue, at its discretion, up to $50,000,000 of trust units of the REIT (the “REIT Units”) to the public from time to time. Distributions of REIT Units pursuant to the ATM Program, if any, will be made in accordance with the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated September 24, 2021 (the “Equity Distribution Agreement”) among the REIT, BMO Capital Markets and Desjardins Capital Markets. Units sold under the ATM Program will be sold directly on the Toronto Stock Exchange, or such other recognized marketplaces to the extent permitted, at prevailing market prices at the time of sale. The ATM Program will be effective until August 17, 2023, unless previously terminated under terms of the Equity Distribution Agreement. The REIT intends to use the net proceeds from REIT Units sold under the ATM Program, if any, to fund acquisitions, repay indebtedness, to fund development investments and for general working capital purposes.
The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the REIT's sole discretion. Since the REIT Units distributed pursuant to the ATM Program will be distributed to the public at prevailing market prices at the time of sale, prices may vary among purchasers and during the period of distribution.
The ATM program has been established pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated September 24, 2021 (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the REIT’s short form base shelf prospectus dated July 16, 2021 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”). Further details of the ATM Program are set out in the Prospectus Supplement. The Prospectus Supplement, Base Shelf Prospectus and Equity Distribution Agreement are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The REIT Units have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "1933 Act") and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.
