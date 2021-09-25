Nexus REIT Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NXR.UN) (“Nexus” or the “REIT”) announced today that it has established a $50 million at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”).

The ATM Program allows the REIT to issue, at its discretion, up to $50,000,000 of trust units of the REIT (the “REIT Units”) to the public from time to time. Distributions of REIT Units pursuant to the ATM Program, if any, will be made in accordance with the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated September 24, 2021 (the “Equity Distribution Agreement”) among the REIT, BMO Capital Markets and Desjardins Capital Markets. Units sold under the ATM Program will be sold directly on the Toronto Stock Exchange, or such other recognized marketplaces to the extent permitted, at prevailing market prices at the time of sale. The ATM Program will be effective until August 17, 2023, unless previously terminated under terms of the Equity Distribution Agreement. The REIT intends to use the net proceeds from REIT Units sold under the ATM Program, if any, to fund acquisitions, repay indebtedness, to fund development investments and for general working capital purposes.