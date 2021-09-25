DGAP-WpÜG Takeover Offer / Target company: zooplus AG; Bidder: Pet Bidco GmbH
DGAP-WpÜG: Pet Bidco GmbH / Takeover Offer
Publication of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 and para. 3 in conjunction with Section 29 para. 1 and Section 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG)
Bidder:
Pet Bidco GmbH
c/o Milbank LLP Maximilianstr. 15 80539 Munich
Germany
registered with the commercial register (Handelsregister) of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Munich under HRB 268384
Target:
zooplus AG
Sonnenstr. 15
80331 Munich
Germany
registered with the commercial register (Handelsregister) of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Munich under HRB 125080
ISIN: DE0005111702
WKN: 511170
On 25 September 2021, Pet Bidco GmbH (the "Bidder") decided to make a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of zooplus AG (the "Company") for the acquisition of all no-par value bearer shares (auf den Inhaber lautende Stückaktien) in the Company (ISIN: DE0005111702), each share representing a proportionate amount of EUR 1.00 of the share capital of the Company (the "zooplus Shares"), against payment of a cash consideration of EUR 470.00 per zooplus Share (the "Takeover Offer").
