Publication of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer ( freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot ) pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 and para. 3 in conjunction with Section 29 para. 1 and Section 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act ( Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG )

DGAP-WpÜG: Pet Bidco GmbH / Takeover Offer Takeover Offer / Target company: zooplus AG; Bidder: Pet Bidco GmbH 25.09.2021 / 02:04 CET/CEST

Bidder:

Pet Bidco GmbH

c/o Milbank LLP Maximilianstr. 15 80539 Munich

Germany

registered with the commercial register (Handelsregister) of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Munich under HRB 268384

Target:

zooplus AG

Sonnenstr. 15

80331 Munich

Germany

registered with the commercial register (Handelsregister) of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Munich under HRB 125080

ISIN: DE0005111702

WKN: 511170

On 25 September 2021, Pet Bidco GmbH (the "Bidder") decided to make a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of zooplus AG (the "Company") for the acquisition of all no-par value bearer shares (auf den Inhaber lautende Stückaktien) in the Company (ISIN: DE0005111702), each share representing a proportionate amount of EUR 1.00 of the share capital of the Company (the "zooplus Shares"), against payment of a cash consideration of EUR 470.00 per zooplus Share (the "Takeover Offer").