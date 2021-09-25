checkAd

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces September Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.09.2021, 02:00  |  21   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of the Faircourt Funds (NEO:FGX), (NEO:FCS.UN), is pleased to announce the monthly distributions payable on the Shares and Trust Units of the below listed Funds.

Faircourt Funds Trading Symbol Distribution Amount (per share/unit) Ex-Dividend Date Record Date Payable Date
Faircourt Gold Income Corp. FGX $0.024 September 29, 2021 September 30, 2021 October 15, 2021
Faircourt Split Trust FCS.UN $0.06 September 29, 2021 September 30, 2021 October 7, 2021
           

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. is the Investment Advisor for Faircourt Gold Income Corp. and Faircourt Split Trust.

This press release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States wire services.

For further information on the Faircourt Funds, please visit www.faircourtassetmgt.com or please contact 1-800-831-0304.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Units of the Trust on the NEO Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the Units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying Units of the Trust and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces September Distributions TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of the Faircourt Funds (NEO:FGX), (NEO:FCS.UN), is pleased to announce the monthly distributions payable on the Shares and Trust Units of the below listed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Uxin Reports Unaudited First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Sanofi: Availability of the Q3 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
Bavarian Nordic’s COVID-19 Funding Agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health Receives Final ...
BW Offshore: Regulatory approval for Barossa FPSO equity joint venture partnership
Portfolio Update: Correction
PGS Awarded Contract Offshore Suriname
DRAWDOWN OF THE SECOND ADVANCE PURSUANT TO FINANCING ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VALOE CORPORATION AND ...
Management's trading with SP Group shares
Luxury retailer Christofle selects GetFeedback by Momentive to bring in-store excellence online and ...
Stellantis and TotalEnergies welcome Mercedes-Benz as a new partner of Automotive Cells Company ...
Titel
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Universal Stainless Announces Base Price Increase on Long Products
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...