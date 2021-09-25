checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Voluntary public takeover offer by EQT for zooplus AG of EUR 470.00 per zooplus share

25-Sep-2021 / 02:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

zooplus AG - Publication of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Munich, September 25, 2021 - Today, Pet Bidco GmbH (the "Bidder"), a holding company indirectly held by investment funds which are managed and controlled by affiliates of EQT AB with its registered seat in Stockholm, Sweden, announced the launch of a voluntary public takeover offer (the "Takeover Offer") to the shareholders of zooplus AG (hereinafter also the "Company") for the acquisition of their no-par value bearer shares (auf den Inhaber lautende Stückaktien) in zooplus AG (ISIN DE0005111702) ("zooplus Shares") for a cash consideration of EUR 470.00 per zooplus Share.

The Company and the Bidder have also entered into an investment agreement with a view to further build on the Company's sustainable growth strategy and to support material investments into strengthening the Company's leadership position in the European pet market.

The consummation of the Takeover Offer will be subject to certain conditions, which will include reaching a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share of zooplus Shares, granting of merger control clearance and other customary conditions.

The management board and the supervisory board of zooplus AG welcome the Takeover Offer.

 

Company profile:
zooplus AG is the leading online pet platform in Europe measured by sales. Founded as a German start-up in 1999, the company's business model has been successfully launched internationally, dedicated to the mission of creating moments of happiness between pets and pet parents across now 30 European countries. With a large and relevant product offering in the pet food and pet care & accessories range, zooplus caters to more than 8 million pet parents across Europe of which more than 5 million made more than two orders in 2020. The product range includes renowned international brands, popular local brand names as well as high-quality, exclusive own brand lines for pet food, accessories, care products, toys and much else for dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, horses and many other furry and non-furry friends. In addition, zooplus customers benefit from exclusive loyalty programs, best value for money proposition, fast and reliable delivery as well as a seamless digital shopping experience, combined with a variety of interactive content and community offerings. Sales totaled more than EUR 1.8 bn in the 2020 financial year, capturing roughly 7% of the around EUR 28 bn to EUR 29 bn (net) European pet supplies market, both offline and online combined.

