EQT AB: EQT Private Equity announces voluntary public takeover offer for all zooplus shares with the intention to create a Strategic Partnership with zooplus 25.09.2021

- EQT Private Equity announces decision to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders in zooplus, a leading European online platform for pet food and supplies, at EUR 470 per share in cash

- The offer price represents a premium of 69 percent to zooplus' last unaffected share price on 12 August 2021, and a premium of 81 percent to the three-month volume weighted average price as of 12 August 2021

- Pet BidCo and zooplus have entered into an Investment Agreement and both Management and Supervisory Board of zooplus welcome EQT Private Equity's offer

- zooplus is expected to benefit from EQT Private Equity's decade-long experience in the pet care sector, strong track record of technology and platform development, stable ownership structure, and the enhanced financial flexibility to accelerate investments into zooplus' ambition to expand its long-term leadership position in the European online pet market

- The completion of the offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one zooplus share

Pet Bidco GmbH ("Pet BidCo"), a holding company held by the EQT IX fund ("EQT Private Equity"), today announced its decision to launch a voluntary public takeover offer (the "Takeover Offer") for all outstanding shares of zooplus AG ("zooplus" or the "Company"), a leading online platform for pet food and supplies, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Takeover Offer will be made in connection with an investment agreement which was concluded today between Pet BidCo and zooplus (the "Investment Agreement").