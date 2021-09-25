checkAd

J2 Global Announces Cash Tender for a Portion of Its 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2030

J2 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: JCOM) ("J2 Global" or the "Company") today announced the commencement of a cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase up to $90,000,000 aggregate purchase price, exclusive of accrued but unpaid interest (the "Maximum Purchase Amount"), of its outstanding 4.625% Senior Notes due 2030 (the "Notes").

The following table sets forth certain terms of the Tender Offer:

Title of
Security

 

CUSIP
Number

 

Principal
Amount
Outstanding

 

Tender
Offer
Consideration

 

Early
Tender
Premium

 

Total
Consideration

 

4.625% Senior
Notes due 2030

 

 

48123VAF9;
U52503AB2

 

$750,000,000

 

$1,030.00

 

$50.00

 

$1,080.00

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in an Offer to Purchase, dated September 24, 2021 (the "Offer to Purchase").

Holders of Notes that are validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 7, 2021 (the "Early Tender Time") and accepted for purchase will receive the Total Consideration set forth in the table above, which includes an early tender premium of $50.00 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes accepted for purchase (the "Early Tender Premium"). Holders of Notes tendered after the Early Tender Time will be eligible only to receive the Tender Offer Consideration set forth in the table above, which is the Total Consideration minus the Early Tender Premium.

In addition to the Tender Offer Consideration or the Total Consideration, as applicable, all holders of Notes accepted for purchase will receive accrued and unpaid interest from and including the last interest payment date to, but not including, the applicable Settlement Date (as defined below) for such Notes.

Tendered Notes may be withdrawn at any time prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 7, 2021 (the "Withdrawal Time") and may not be validly withdrawn thereafter except as provided in the Offer to Purchase or applicable law.

Wertpapier


