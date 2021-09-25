checkAd

CCTV+ Xi calls for global sci-tech innovation cooperation at opening of 2021 Zhongguancun (ZGC) Forum

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called for global cooperation in scientific and technological innovation at the Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing on Friday.

Addressing the forum's opening ceremony via video link, Xi said countries in the world should ramp up sci-tech opening-up and cooperation, and explore approaches and means to tackle pivotal global issues through concerted efforts in sci-tech innovation.

"It is more imperative than ever for all countries to ramp up sci-tech opening-up and cooperation, and explore approaches and means to tackle pivotal global issues through concerted efforts in sci-tech innovation. All countries should stand in solidarity to confront the common challenges of the times and jointly push forward the lofty cause of human peace and development," he said.

"China attaches great importance to sci-tech innovation and has been committed to global cooperation in this regard. Looking ahead, we will strengthen international sci-tech exchanges with a more open attitude, actively engage in the global innovation network, and join hands with other countries to promote basic research. We will promote the commercialization of research results, cultivate new impetus for economic development, enhance the protection of intellectual property rights, create a first-class innovation ecosystem, and foster the concept of 'science and technology for good' so as to serve the ultimate purposes of improving global sci-tech governance and bettering the wellbeing of mankind," said Xi.

"Zhongguancun is China's first national pilot zone for independent innovation. The Zhongguancun Forum is a national-level platform for international sci-tech exchanges and cooperation. China supports Zhongguancun to start a new round of reforms, accelerate the building of a world-class sci-tech park, and make new contributions to global sci-tech innovation and cooperation. I hope the forum participants will have in-depth exchanges and pool wisdoms to offer insights on how to advance global sci-tech innovation and cooperation and how to build a community of shared future for mankind," said Xi.

This year's forum is scheduled to be held from Sept 24 to 28. Themed "intelligence, health and carbon neutrality", it aims to demonstrate China's resolve in promoting development through science and technology, building ecological civilization and enhancing international cooperation in climate change.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftSujLjG0sc




