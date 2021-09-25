EQT Offers EUR 470 per Share to Take Over Zooplus
- (PLX AI) – EQT offers EUR 470 per share in Zooplus takeover.
- The offer implies a valuation of approximately EUR 3.6 billion for Zooplus
- The offer price is EUR 10 increase compared to the voluntary public takeover offer published by Hellman & Friedman ("H&F") on Sept. 14
- The offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one share and customary closing conditions
- EQT intends to delist Zooplus
- Zooplus says welcomes the offer from EQT
