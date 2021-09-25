checkAd

EQT Offers EUR 470 per Share to Take Over Zooplus

Autor: PLX AI
25.09.2021, 12:56  |  20   |   |   

(PLX AI) – EQT offers EUR 470 per share in Zooplus takeover.The offer implies a valuation of approximately EUR 3.6 billion for ZooplusThe offer price is EUR 10 increase compared to the voluntary public takeover offer published by Hellman & Friedman …

  • (PLX AI) – EQT offers EUR 470 per share in Zooplus takeover.
  • The offer implies a valuation of approximately EUR 3.6 billion for Zooplus
  • The offer price is EUR 10 increase compared to the voluntary public takeover offer published by Hellman & Friedman ("H&F") on Sept. 14
  • The offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one share and customary closing conditions
  • EQT intends to delist Zooplus
  • Zooplus says welcomes the offer from EQT
EQT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQT Offers EUR 470 per Share to Take Over Zooplus (PLX AI) – EQT offers EUR 470 per share in Zooplus takeover.The offer implies a valuation of approximately EUR 3.6 billion for ZooplusThe offer price is EUR 10 increase compared to the voluntary public takeover offer published by Hellman & Friedman …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RWE to Explore Hydrogen Projects in Slovakia with EP Infrastructure, Eustream, NAFTA
LPKF Laser Cuts Q3 Outlook on Logistics Bottlenecks
Partners Group Invests in Milestone Equipment Holdings at Enterprise Value USD 1.4 Billion
Nordnet Plans Additional Dividend as Regulator Sets 3.9% Leverage Ratio Requirement
EQT Offers EUR 470 per Share to Take Over Zooplus
Titel
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Borussia Dortmund Elects Evonik CEO Kullmann as New Chairman of the Board
Jungheinrich Gets Warehouse Automation Order in Poland
BASF to Increase Prices for Non-Ionic Surfactants by up to EUR 170 per Ton
Siemens Energy Gets HVDC Contract for Power Link Between Ireland and Great Britain
Nel Gets Order for 5 MW Alkaline Electrolyser
Stadler Rail Says OBB Train Contract in Danger After Austrian Court Decision
Mercedes-Benz Joins Stellantis and TotalEnergies in Automotive Cells Company (ACC)
Husqvarna May Lose SEK 2 Billion in Sales Amid Supplier Dispute
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02:21 UhrDGAP-News: EQT AB: EQT Private Equity announces voluntary public takeover offer for all zooplus shares with the intention to create a Strategic Partnership with zooplus
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
02:21 UhrDGAP-News: EQT AB: EQT Private Equity kündigt freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für alle Aktien von zooplus mit dem Ziel einer strategischen Partnerschaft an
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21EQT Partners Sold Shares at SEK 370 per Share; 7.6% Discount
PLX AI | Analysen
07.09.21EQT Partners to Sell 6% of Company's Share Capital
PLX AI | Analysen
06.09.21EQT Falls 5% After Nordea Downgrades to Sell
PLX AI | Analysen