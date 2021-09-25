EQT Offers EUR 470 per Share to Take Over Zooplus Autor: PLX AI | 25.09.2021, 12:56 | | 20 0 | 0 25.09.2021, 12:56 | (PLX AI) – EQT offers EUR 470 per share in Zooplus takeover.The offer implies a valuation of approximately EUR 3.6 billion for ZooplusThe offer price is EUR 10 increase compared to the voluntary public takeover offer published by Hellman & Friedman … (PLX AI) – EQT offers EUR 470 per share in Zooplus takeover.The offer implies a valuation of approximately EUR 3.6 billion for ZooplusThe offer price is EUR 10 increase compared to the voluntary public takeover offer published by Hellman & Friedman … (PLX AI) – EQT offers EUR 470 per share in Zooplus takeover.

The offer implies a valuation of approximately EUR 3.6 billion for Zooplus

The offer price is EUR 10 increase compared to the voluntary public takeover offer published by Hellman & Friedman ("H&F") on Sept. 14

The offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one share and customary closing conditions

EQT intends to delist Zooplus

Zooplus says welcomes the offer from EQT



