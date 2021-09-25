checkAd

Strike Vote at Lantic’s Montreal Refinery

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: RSI) announces that the members of three collective bargaining units at the Montreal refinery have provided the bargaining committee with a strike vote. This action empowers the bargaining committee to trigger a work stoppage. In the case of a strike, the Montreal facility would operate at a reduced capacity. The Corporation is implementing contingency measures to minimize the disruption to its customers.

The Montreal refinery employs approximately 200 unionized workers. Collective bargaining negotiations between Lantic Inc. (“Lantic”) and its Montreal union began last spring, following the expiry at the end of May of a five-year collective agreement.

“The Corporation is maintaining open channels of communication with the union. At this stage, we remain committed to reaching a negotiated settlement that is favourable to both parties,” said John Holliday, President and CEO at Rogers Sugar Inc.

The Montreal refinery is operated by Lantic, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation.

About Rogers Sugar Inc.

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic’s sugar products are marketed under the “Lantic” trademark in Eastern Canada, and the “Rogers” trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of TMTC and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC’s products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products and are sold under various brand names, such as L.B. Maple Treat, Great Northern, Decacer and Highland Sugarworks.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Pierre Boucher
Maison Brison Communications
1.514.731.0000
pierre@maisonbrison.com 





