CGTN Tech, politics and ambition: How Huawei's Meng Wanzhou stepped into a perfect storm between China and U.S.

Meng Wanzhou's release reveals Washington's attempt to prevent its stiff competition with Beijing from veering into a conflict, but it's far from being a reversal in bilateral tensions.

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm finally back home," Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou said when landing at the Shenzhen airport Saturday evening.

After nearly three years of being held under house arrest in Canada, Meng and her legal team reached a deal with the U.S. Justice Department on Friday which allowed her to return to China. The moment marked the end of a prolonged legal and political saga which took place amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Shortly after the deal was reached, Meng boarded a charter Air China flight headed to the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen where Huawei is based.

Meng, 49, has not pleaded guilty to fraud charges. Under the agreement, she will not be prosecuted further in the U.S. and the extradition proceedings in Canada will be terminated, according to a statement released by William Taylor III, one of the lawyers representing Meng.

"Facts have already proven that this is a political persecution against a Chinese citizen and its aim is to suppress Chinese high-tech companies," said China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Saturday.

What happened three years ago?

On December 1, 2018, Canadian authorities arrested Meng at the request of the U.S. government which accused her of wire fraud and sought her extradition. The incident took place as the Trump administration adopted an aggressive approach in dealing with China on a variety of issues including trade and technology.

Four months before Meng's arrest, the U.S. government fired the opening salvo against Chinese high-tech companies by issuing a ban on the federal government use of products by Huawei and ZTE – two leading Chinese providers of telecom equipment, citing security concerns. The following year, Huawei was added to the U.S. Commerce Department's Entity List, which effectively banned American companies from doing business with the Chinese tech giant.

Why now?

Over the past three years, Meng's detention has been a thorny issue between Beijing and Washington. Tensions that were unfathomable years ago have taken an incendiary crescendo.

There are two factors that facilitated her release, according to Guo Changlin, a former senior diplomat at the Chinese Embassy in the U.S.

"U.S. President Joe Biden is looking to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 summit in person. [Also] Justin Trudeau has just been re-elected as Canadian prime minister [by a narrow margin] and is eager to fling off Meng's case, which after all has been a protracted bone of contention between China and Canada," Guo told CGTN during a phone interview.

