Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants From Over 35 Countries

For the past sixteen years, Wiproites around the world have come together to celebrate Wipro’s core values. The annual SOW run aims to inspire employees to be responsible citizens of the world.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today organized the 16 th annual ‘Spirit of Wipro’ (SOW) Run, drawing thousands of participants from over 35 countries to run together in spirit.

This year’s theme was “Together. To greatness,” inspired by the resilience demonstrated by Wiproites in a year of unprecedented disruption. Along with outperforming across all business parameters, Wipro teams have remained committed to supporting their colleagues and creating a lasting social impact across communities.

Like last year, this year’s race was also virtual, and runners strictly adhered to the local COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols while participating in the event.

Even under these conditions, enthusiasm was high. Participants used the freely available Strava app to track their progress and keep connected with fellow runners around the world. Wipro also encouraged employees to share selfies and videos leading up to and throughout the day of the race, which the company curated and shared on internal channels and on social media.

Every year, all proceeds from the Spirit of Wipro Run are matched 100% by Wipro and is utilized by Wipro Cares, the community initiatives arm of Wipro Limited. In the past, these donations went primarily to support the education of disadvantaged children. In 2020, most of the proceeds were directed towards the pandemic relief efforts and will continue for this year as well. Through these contributions and the company’s larger community impact, Wipro continues to work towards its vision of creating a more equitable and sustainable society for all.

After participating in the event, Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro’s commitment to progress goes beyond digital innovation and business transformation. The Spirit of Wipro Run is a testament to that. We are a global family driven by a shared commitment — that of supporting one another, of pursuing healthier futures, and giving back to our communities.”

Saurabh Govil, President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro Limited said, “After such a humbling year, it is moving to see Wiproites across the world coming together, albeit virtually. The Spirit of Wipro Run embodies the values and culture that make us a resilient, purpose-driven organization. We believe the contributions from the event will help create a positive impact on local communities across the countries where we operate.”