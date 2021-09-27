checkAd

Chinese vape brand Geekvape garners five awards at Vapouround Award 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 04:15  |  25   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese e-cigarette maker Geekvape took home five of the highest profile industry awards at Vapouround Award 2021 held in Dubai, setting itself apart from the more than 300 companies worldwide that entered the competition while, once again, demonstrating the firm's competitive advantages in product and branding.

Vapouround, the most authoritative and influential media organization in the global vaping industry, publishes Vapouround Magazine in the UK, Europe and the US. The magazine provides comprehensive news and information about the vaping world and has gained increasing popularity among readers worldwide. Vapouround Awards, the magazine publisher's global annual event that recognizes the best performing vape brands, is considered the Oscars of the industry and has become the most important annual awards gala for its key players.

Geekvape collects five awards at the event, becoming this year's biggest winner
 Geekvape was honored with five awards at Vapouround Award 2021: Best Branding and Marketing, Industry Leader, Best Mod (Legend2), Best Tank (DF Drop RDA V1.5) and Best Disposable (Geekbar, its disposable e-cigarette device).

Best Branding and Marketing
In 2021, Geekvape's marketing team enhanced its capabilities in branding and marketing by continuing its commitment to innovation. In addition, the firm hosted the highest profile product press conference in the industry and launched brand campaigns that drew substantial attention while taking various unique approaches to marketing products across social channels in a move to seek inspiration by communicating with its fans worldwide. Geepvape also became one of the official partners of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club.

Earning the Industry Leader award is a further demonstration of Geekvape's rise to a leadership position across the industry. With its fast charging technology and IP68, the highest IP rating for both dust and water resistance, the firm has reset the bar with its redefining of standards across the industry chain from product research and development to marketing, with a focus on exploring innovations that drive industry growth.

Technology-driven product innovation
 Geekvape received the Best Mod award for its Aegis Legend 2, the latest addition to the Legend series that features IP68, brand new designs and the patented A-lock feature. Most notably, with its outstanding performance and increasing popularity, the product boasted an impressive sale volume of 1 million units within just four months following its release into the market.

The capturing of the five awards is not only an affirmation of Geekvape's strengths but also marks a new journey for the vape leader. With its "user + technology"-driven development philosophy, the firm plans to continue delivering an ultimate experience to customers by providing them with premium products that stand out not only for their performance but also for their aesthetic appearance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1635292/1.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chinese vape brand Geekvape garners five awards at Vapouround Award 2021 SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Leading Chinese e-cigarette maker Geekvape took home five of the highest profile industry awards at Vapouround Award 2021 held in Dubai, setting itself apart from the more than 300 companies worldwide …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CGTN: Tech, politics and ambition: How Huawei's Meng Wanzhou stepped into a perfect storm between China ...
All New GS4 and GA6 Ready for Release in the Middle East
Chinese vape brand Geekvape garners five awards at Vapouround Award 2021
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
CaixaBank, together with fraud prevention start-up Revelock, is developing an artificial ...
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
Outreach Expands Platform for Pan-European Sales Engagement and Intelligence, Brings its Unleash ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale