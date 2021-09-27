Kehua Received 2021 Global UPS Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan

checkAd

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan awarded Kehua (002335.SZ) with the 2021 Global UPS Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for its steadfast perseverance and commitment to pursuing its vision of creating cutting-edge UPS solutions and its outstanding achievements and leadership in the innovation and development of UPS industry. This is the only Global UPS award from F&S in recent 2 years.

Frost & Sullivan's report analyzed Kehua based on two dimensions of criteria: strategy innovation and customer impact. Strategy innovation examined strategy effectiveness, strategy execution and competitive differentiation and customer impact included price/performance value, customer ownership experience and brand equity. Kehua receives this award by excelling six criteria in the UPS space.

The report said, "Kehua's UPS strategy is based on intelligent power-comprehensive management driven by an undivided focus on core power conversion technology and cutting-edge technologies such as AI and IoT." F&S also analyzed the excellence in R&D which is characterized by its industry leading technology expertise as one of the strategic pillars.

In 2021, Kehua launched the world's first 125kW high power density UPS module. It could help realize full-life cycle ROI optimization with patent design which reduces core loss by 20%. It is the perfect evidence for its cutting-edge technology strength. Kehua's full series of UPS products and solutions which all under nuclear-island grade quality control, meet with all application scenarios, delivering industry leading customer ownership experience throughout the life cycle.

The Research Director of Frost & Sullivan, Gautham Gnanajothi commented that, "The rapid growth of Kehua in the UPS industry is due to its consistent adherence to independent innovation and deep cultivation of products and solutions based on customer value. The company's meticulous focus on understanding various application scenarios is a key trait leading to this impressive growth. This, combined with the five key value propositions of quality, efficiency, cost-effectiveness, technology, and long-term positioning will further drive Kehua's future growth potential and market penetration."

View Kehua's highlight for the Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Best Practices Virtual Awards Ceremony: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5oQ3GM6cNQ

About Kehua
Established in 1988 and went public in 2010, Kehua is a world-leading intelligent power management expert, with the commitment to provide cutting-edge solutions in Critical Power, Renewables Energy and Cloud Infrastructure. Business involves UPS, solar inverter, energy storage, IDC construction and O&M.

