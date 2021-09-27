checkAd

Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") today announces that Mr. Gregg Gegunde, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, has also assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer alongside Mr. Don Allan, who will remain President and Chair of the Board of Cielo. Mr. Allan and Mr. Gegunde will share the responsibilities previously undertaken solely by Mr. Allan as the Company continues through its next phase of growth.

Management Team Growth

As President, CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors, Mr. Allan has led the Company through several years of research and development activities, bringing the Company to a point of demonstrating a successful track record of diesel production, which the Company will continue to build on today. Mr. Gegunde, during his tenure as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, has proven to the Company's management team and Board of Directors his abilities and commitment to the Company, its technology and its objectives. Mr. Allan and Mr. Gegunde will work together with the rest of the management team at Cielo to continue forward with the Company's research and development and business plans. While the Company has experienced delays in the past in advancing the commercialization of its technology, with its proof of concept in place, the Company believes it is on a clear path to commercialization of its technology on a large scale.

Don Allan, President of Cielo, commented: "We are very lucky to have added a very strong senior management team. Gregg has proven his experience with senior management decisions and his strong engineering skills. Cielo is growing into a much stronger and loftier company, and we are lucky to have Gregg accept the promotion to CEO, I look forward to working with Gregg to continue the substantial increase in Cielo."

Gregg Gegunde, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Cielo, commented: "The current Cielo management team and dedicated Board of Directors were drawn to this organization because of the tremendous potential impact we see from deploying our solution. We truly believe Cielo presents a unique opportunity to help our planet deal with the massive amounts of waste by-product generated by society, but also to provide a greater supply of diesel, which is a cleaner energy source that can help support the ongoing demands of our North American lifestyle. This team is motivated by the opportunity to generate a greener energy supply that improves the sustainability of our planet while also creating the kind of organization capable of generating meaningful returns for our shareholders. I look forward to leading Cielo with Don and the rest of the Cielo team."

