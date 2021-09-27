checkAd

Eurofins Scientific SE Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the Earliest Indication of Rejection in Kidney Transplant Recipients

Transplant Genomics (“TGI”), the transplant rejection diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide, is pleased to introduce OmniGraf, which combines the TruGraf blood gene expression test and Viracor TRAC donor-derived cell-free DNA assays. For renal transplant recipients, OmniGraf Kidney represents the first diagnostic tool that combines cell free DNA and gene expression data. When combined with TGI’s proprietary technology and machine learning, the test offers patients the earliest and most accurate view of kidney transplant rejection.

Through gene expression from TruGraf and the donor-derived cell-free DNA of the Viracor TRAC test, Omnigraf Kidney provides a comprehensive view of both subclinical acute rejection and clinical acute rejection with the highest positive predictive value (PPV) and negative predictive value (NPV) available in a diagnostic panel. OmniGraf requires 6 milliliters (mL) of blood, which can be obtained via a routine phlebotomy draw, greatly simplifying sample collection and logistics.

Commenting on the collaboration, Eurofins CEO, Dr. Gilles Martin; “We are very pleased to have collaborated with Northwestern University on this highly innovative test which will facilitate speed and accuracy in rejection detection, and, critically, improve patient outcomes. This partnership highlights the Group’s commitment to innovation and the advancement of science to improve the health and safety of our world. We look forward to the roll out of this test to medical institutions globally, so transplant patients and healthcare professionals can benefit from strengthened insights to inform treatment decisions.”

“It was an honor to collaborate with Eurofins Transplant Genomics, Inc., a pioneer and leader in biomarker tests for transplant recipients,” said Dr. John Friedewald from Northwestern University. “OmniGraf Kidney is a revolutionary test that allows transplant centers, the community of nephrologists, and transplant patients to make informed and more frequent decisions about managing immunosuppression and kidney transplant health. I see this as a major advance in enhancing patient care and bringing hope and peace of mind to our patients."

