Abris-backed Global Technical Group acquires Lummetry.AI

BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Technical Group ("GTS"), the Romanian developer of software for the security industry, backed by Abris Capital Partners ("Abris"), has acquired Lummetry.AI, a Romanian artificial intelligence business. The transaction, completed on 15 September, will further strengthen GTS's position as a market leader in software solutions for physical security automation.

GTS was founded in 2007 and consists of two divisions providing software solutions for the security industry, comprising advanced IoT solutions, building technologies, engineering, automation and energy efficiency, facility management and technical maintenance. GTS is one of the largest players in this sector in Romania, counting most of the largest banks, oil companies, shopping malls, retailers and international manufacturing and distribution companies among its clients.

Abris invested in the business in 2019 with the aim of accelerating the innovation process and laying the foundations for international expansion.

Adrian Stanculescu, Partner at Abris, commented:

"The acquisition of Lummetry.AI is the next exciting step in GTS's growth story. Already the business has seen an impressive CAGR of nearly 50% in the past five years, and we expect to continue realizing double-digit revenue growth over the next five. The combination of these two teams will help us further improve our offering to clients and build our market-leading position."

Lummetry.AI offers solutions that work as AI "engines", which integrate with existing IT tools, security and video monitoring infrastructure, transforming the platforms into solutions capable of automatically processing multiple video streams and large amounts of data. The company will complement GTS by bringing capabilities for the development, implementation and maintenance of software platforms dedicated to security systems management, as well as a track record of successful projects and a team with an advanced level of expertise in the field of AI.