Evolva issued 40'000'000 shares out of authorized capital

Reinach, September 27, 2021 - Evolva (SIX:EVE), informs that it has issued 40'000'000 new shares out of authorized capital to cover present and future share delivery obligations under the convertible loan agreement with Nice & Green SA, dated June 26, 2020, as amended.

The listing and first day of trading of the 40'000'000 new registered shares on SIX Swiss Exchange occurs today, on 27 September 2021.