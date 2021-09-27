EQS-Adhoc Evolva issued 40'000'000 shares out of authorized capital
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Reinach, September 27, 2021 - Evolva (SIX:EVE), informs that it has issued 40'000'000 new shares out of authorized capital to cover present and future share delivery obligations under the convertible loan agreement with Nice & Green SA, dated June 26, 2020, as amended.
The listing and first day of trading of the 40'000'000 new registered shares on SIX Swiss Exchange occurs today, on 27 September 2021.
About Evolva
Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.
Disclaimer
This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.
Contact
Barbara Duci
Head of Investor and Corporate Relations
+41 61 485 2003
+41 79 739 2636
barbarad@evolva.com
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evolva Holding SA
|Duggingerstrasse 23
|4153 Reinach
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 485 20 00
|Internet:
|www.evolva.com
|ISIN:
|CH0021218067
|Valor:
|2121806
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1235996
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
1235996 27-Sep-2021 CET/CESTEvolva Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare