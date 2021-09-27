Swiss Prime Site Solutions awarded FINMA licence

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) has granted real estate asset manager Swiss Prime Site Solutions approval to manage funds. This lays the foundation for new products and customer groups. «This is an important strategic step for our group company Swiss Prime Site Solutions», says René Zahnd, CEO Swiss Prime Site Group. Anastasius Tschopp, CEO Swiss Prime Site Solutions, adds: «We are very pleased to have reached this milestone and we are now working flat out to enter the market with our first real estate fund.» The company is currently working on promising investment opportunities and is developing the first real estate investment fund for qualified investors.

Establishment of a fund management team

Three seasoned specialists - Maximilian Hoffmann, Fabian Linke and Samuel Bergstein - are on hand to get the real estate fund up and running. «Our new colleagues have years of experience in real estate asset management. I am convinced that they can help us continue developing our services in the long term», says Anastasius Tschopp.

Maximilian Hoffmann will take up the role of CIO Funds effective 1 October 2021. He has a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of St. Gallen (HSG) and a Bachelor of Science in Real Estate Management from Nuertingen Geislingen University (NGU). He is also a member of RICS and a certified Swiss Fund Officer. He has been with the Swiss Prime Site Group for eight years in roles including Head Asset Management Services, Portfolio Manager and Head Strategic Advisory. He previously served as a consultant at KPMG in the Corporate Finance Real Estate division.