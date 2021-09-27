Start of the construction of the second stage of the Vilneles Skverai residential project (Vilnius, Lithuania)

UAB Merko Būstas, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has started the construction of the second stage of the Vilneles Skverai residential project, located on the outskirts of the Old Town of Vilnius. The new stage includes six apartment buildings with 209 apartments, which are scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

The 5- and 6-storey buildings located at address Manufakturu str. 7 will have the energy class rating A+. All apartments will have spacious balconies or terraces and will be equipped with heat-recovery ventilation system, providing fresh air and ensuring even air distribution. Parking spaces, storage rooms and charging stations for electric cars will be in underground parking garage. The sizes of the one- to four-room apartments range between 28 to 88 square metres and the price per square metre starts at 2,250 euros.