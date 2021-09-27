checkAd

DGAP-News Encavis Asset Management AG further expands its wind portfolio in France

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.09.2021, 07:08  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Funds
Encavis Asset Management AG further expands its wind portfolio in France

27.09.2021 / 07:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/
Corporate News

Encavis Asset Management AG further expands its wind portfolio in France

  • Acquisition of 74.5 megawatts (MW) of total installed capacity for special fund
  • Green power for 37,000 households

Neubiberg, September 27, 2021 - Encavis Asset Management AG continues to consistently implement the growth and diversification strategy for its special fund Encavis Infrastructure Fund II (EIF II) with the acquisition of five new wind farms in France.

The seller of the renewable energy plants is the Swiss Axpo Holding AG, whose subsidiary Volkswind is responsible for planning, projecting and construction of the wind farms.

The windfarms have 29 state-of-the-art turbines with a total installed capacity of 74.5 MW. All of them were completed and commissioned between January and June 2021. The average annual production of the turbines - located in five French municipalities - corresponds to the electricity consumption of 37,000 households.

The windfarms are part of the special fund EIF II, whose equity capital totals around EUR 480 million and is invested in European wind and solar plants. The special fund, which is offered exclusively by BayernLB and designed in particular for banks and savings banks, is managed by the service KVG HANSAINVEST LUX S.A.

"The demand from investors for funds in the renewable energy sector remains very high. By acquiring these windfarms, we successfully continue our growth path and the internationalisation of the fund's portfolio," Karsten Mieth, Speaker of the Management Board of Encavis Asset Management AG, underlining the further diversification.


Encavis Asset Management AG:

Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energies.

The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments. Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, Ticker symbol: ECV) and, as part of the Encavis Group, benefits from their many years of experience and a broad industry network.

Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energies in Europe. The Company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and nine other European countries. The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently accounts to more than 2.9 gigawatts (GW).

Encavis AG is a signatory of both UN Global Compact and UN PRI and the environmental, social and governance performance has been rated by ISS ESG and MSCI ESG, two of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS ESG Prime-Label (B) und MSCI Rating AA.

Please visit our website www.encavis-am.com for additional information.

 

Contact:
Encavis AG

Tanja Van den Wouwer

Head of Sustainability & Communications
Tel.: + 49 (0)89 44230 6025
E-Mail: tanja.van_den_wouwer@encavis.com


27.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1235970  27.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235970&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Encavis Asset Management AG further expands its wind portfolio in France DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Funds Encavis Asset Management AG further expands its wind portfolio in France 27.09.2021 / 07:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. / Corporate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahres bis zum 30. Juni 2021 bekannt und gibt ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG reports first half to 30 June 2021 results and provides corporate update
DGAP-News: 777 Capital Partners concludes forward deal for local shopping center 'Oberpfalz-Arkaden' with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor veröffentlicht Einladung zur ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung und gibt ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB announces fixed ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG acquires established office property Bonnanova for special fund
EQS-News: Swiss Prime Site Solutions awarded FINMA licence
DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG further expands its wind portfolio in France
DGAP-News: 777 Capital Partners schließt Forward-Deal für Nahversorgungszentrum «Oberpfalz-Arkaden» mit ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor publishes invitation to Extraordinary General Meeting and announces financial results for ...
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Half-Year 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Update
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021
DGAP-News: Formycon veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis 2021
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI erhält Aufträge im Wert von 900.000 CAD für den Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement