Encavis Asset Management AG further expands its wind portfolio in France

Encavis Asset Management AG further expands its wind portfolio in France

Acquisition of 74.5 megawatts (MW) of total installed capacity for special fund

Green power for 37,000 households

Neubiberg, September 27, 2021 - Encavis Asset Management AG continues to consistently implement the growth and diversification strategy for its special fund Encavis Infrastructure Fund II (EIF II) with the acquisition of five new wind farms in France.

The seller of the renewable energy plants is the Swiss Axpo Holding AG, whose subsidiary Volkswind is responsible for planning, projecting and construction of the wind farms.

The windfarms have 29 state-of-the-art turbines with a total installed capacity of 74.5 MW. All of them were completed and commissioned between January and June 2021. The average annual production of the turbines - located in five French municipalities - corresponds to the electricity consumption of 37,000 households.

The windfarms are part of the special fund EIF II, whose equity capital totals around EUR 480 million and is invested in European wind and solar plants. The special fund, which is offered exclusively by BayernLB and designed in particular for banks and savings banks, is managed by the service KVG HANSAINVEST LUX S.A.

"The demand from investors for funds in the renewable energy sector remains very high. By acquiring these windfarms, we successfully continue our growth path and the internationalisation of the fund's portfolio," Karsten Mieth, Speaker of the Management Board of Encavis Asset Management AG, underlining the further diversification.



Encavis Asset Management AG:

Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energies.

The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments. Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, Ticker symbol: ECV) and, as part of the Encavis Group, benefits from their many years of experience and a broad industry network.

Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energies in Europe. The Company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and nine other European countries. The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently accounts to more than 2.9 gigawatts (GW).

Encavis AG is a signatory of both UN Global Compact and UN PRI and the environmental, social and governance performance has been rated by ISS ESG and MSCI ESG, two of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS ESG Prime-Label (B) und MSCI Rating AA.

