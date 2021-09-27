ALK-Abello Has More Room to Rise, Handelsbanken Says
(PLX AI) – ALK-Abello has more room to rise after approximately 15% gain so far this year, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.ALK-Abello is set for a significant revenue increase, as the number of allergies …
(PLX AI) – ALK-Abello has more room to rise after approximately 15% gain so far this year, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.ALK-Abello is set for a significant revenue increase, as the number of allergies …
- (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello has more room to rise after approximately 15% gain so far this year, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- ALK-Abello is set for a significant revenue increase, as the number of allergies increases due to climate change, Handelsbanken said
- The underlying business model is solid, the analysts said
- The company has a promising pipeline, and should announce a phase 1 study for a peanut allergy tablet in the beginning of next year, Handelsbanken said
- Price target DKK 3,479 implies 20% upside
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare