ALK-Abello Has More Room to Rise, Handelsbanken Says Autor: PLX AI | 27.09.2021, 07:20 | | 29 0 | 0 27.09.2021, 07:20 | (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello has more room to rise after approximately 15% gain so far this year, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.ALK-Abello is set for a significant revenue increase, as the number of allergies … (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello has more room to rise after approximately 15% gain so far this year, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.ALK-Abello is set for a significant revenue increase, as the number of allergies … (PLX AI) – ALK-Abello has more room to rise after approximately 15% gain so far this year, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.

ALK-Abello is set for a significant revenue increase, as the number of allergies increases due to climate change, Handelsbanken said

The underlying business model is solid, the analysts said

The company has a promising pipeline, and should announce a phase 1 study for a peanut allergy tablet in the beginning of next year, Handelsbanken said

Price target DKK 3,479 implies 20% upside Alk-Abello (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Alk-Abello (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer