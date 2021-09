Intertrust Starts Share Buyback Program for EUR 100 Million Autor: PLX AI | 27.09.2021, 07:16 | | 27 0 | 0 27.09.2021, 07:16 | (PLX AI) – Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback program.Says the current market valuation of the Company does not accurately reflect its intrinsic valueIntertrust is committing to acquire up to approximately 8.2 million shares (PLX AI) – Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback program.Says the current market valuation of the Company does not accurately reflect its intrinsic valueIntertrust is committing to acquire up to approximately 8.2 million shares (PLX AI) – Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback program.

Says the current market valuation of the Company does not accurately reflect its intrinsic value

Intertrust is committing to acquire up to approximately 8.2 million shares



