Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Intertrust Starts Share Buyback Program for EUR 100 Million (PLX AI) – Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback program.Says the current market valuation of the Company does not accurately reflect its intrinsic valueIntertrust is committing to acquire up to approximately 8.2 million shares



